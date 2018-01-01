JARVEE is a Windows based social media automation software.

It works best with Windows 7 and higher. If you need it online 24/7 and always at your disposal from anywhere in the world set it up on a Windows VPS. See a step by step tutorial on how to get a free VPS for a year.

JARVEE needs to run continuously on your machine, to do its job.

If you are a Mac OS or Linux user, you can install JARVEE on a virtual machine or a VPS running Windows.